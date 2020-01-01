Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 8:09 pm

Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a long-abandoned Ohio factory on Wednesday, with smoke visible for miles.

No injuries were reported as the fire burned at the former paper plant in Middletown in southwestern Ohio.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 8:09 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]