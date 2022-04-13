A Bowling Green High School strength and conditioning coach found guilty 12 years ago of a sex offense is no longer working at Bowling Green City Schools.
Zachary Gibson, who was never employed directly by the school district, was let go on April 4 by Fastrak Performance after the company was notified of unspecified allegations.
Bowling Green City Schools administrators invited parents of athletes to a meeting Friday to discuss the situation. An estimated 75-100 people attended.
“We wanted to inform parents of what we knew and encourage them to have conversations with their students to help in the investigation,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “It was important to share what we knew and what they could do going forward.”
The Bowling Green Police Division received a report last week regarding Gibson which, after discussion with the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, was referred to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said his office is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Scruci said the district was made aware of a situation involving an employee of Fastrak. That employee has been told to not be on school property or have contact with any Bowling Green students.
A spokesman for Fastrak Performance, who asked not to be identified, said Gibson was an independent contractor hired to fill the BGHS position.
“He does not work for us, he will never work for us again,” he said.
As an independent contractor, Bowling Green schools paid Fastrak Performance, located in Perrysburg, who then paid Gibson. Background checks are not always conducted on independent contractors, the spokesman said.
“We didn’t feel it was necessary. There was a lot of information we thought we already had,” he said, adding that Gibson already had worked with athletes at a number of area districts.
“We were not aware of his history when we hired him,” he said.
District administrators said that they do not conduct background checks on third-party contractors such as those hired through Fastrak.
“We are looking at our policies and procedures and will make sure third-party contractors have to show proof of background check,” Scruci said.
Other third-party contractors, such as Rachel Wixey & Associates, which hires teachers, does conduct background checks as those people employed are licensed through the state.
Gibson worked with the baseball and basketball teams at BGHS.
He was sentenced in November 2010 in Hardin County Municipal Court for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor offense, according to the Ada Herald.
He had been arrested in a park restroom after village police were alerted to text messages Gibson had sent a 14-year-old boy.
Gibson was 18 years old at the time of his arrest.
His sentence included one year of community control and sexual offender counseling. He was to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, was not to appear at any Ada High School events, was to stay out of the Ada park during his probation period and have no contact with any minors without adult supervision.
Those terms expired in November 2011.
Ryan Myers, vice president of the Bowling Green board of education, said the board was just learning a lot of information about the situation and is working with administrators.
He also pointed out that Gibson was never an employee of the district, which is why they know so little.
Gibson declined to comment when reached by phone.