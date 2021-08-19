A Bowling Green employee struck a parked vehicle while operating a fire truck.
On Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., Clarence Foos, BG, was southbound on North Main Street, in the right-turn-only lane at West Wooster Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bridget Verrengia, BG, was legally parked directly in front of 135 N. Main St.
As Foos began to move into the turn lane, he struck the front fender, tire and mirror of Verrengia’s 2004 Audi A4 with the fire truck’s rear-passenger fender.