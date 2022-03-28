The fire that damaged three Ohio Department of Transportation trucks earlier this month has been ruled accidental.
On March 8, the Bowling Green Fire Division was called to 955 S. Mitchell Road around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a fire.
The fire started with an apparent electrical malfunction while the tarp was closed on a semi-trailer, said Andy Ellinger, public information officer with the state fire marshal’s office.
An electrical spark between the semi and the trailer spread to two dump trucks, he said.
The damaged vehicles were valued at about $500,000.
ODOT crews near the scene were able to put sand on leaking diesel fuel to stem the flow from reaching the building, where other equipment is stored.