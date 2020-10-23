A fire has heavily damaged a Bowling Green home.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was called to 420 Clough St. at 6:26 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, there were flames from the first floor and smoke from the second floor.
Dep. Chief Aaron Baer said the fire started in the kitchen and then spread.
The residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
There was heavy fire damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second floor, Baer said. The house is uninhabitable and the Red Cross has been contacted to offer help.
Two engines and a ladder truck responded as did BG EMS and mutual aid from Mid-County 120.
The scene was cleared two hours later, Baer said.
Earlier Thursday, at 4:25 p.m., fire crews were called to Eric’s Ice Cream, 215 E. Wooster St., for a smoldering electrical outlet in the women’s bathroom. The outlet was still smoldering when they arrived.
The outlet was removed and the scene was cleared by 5 p.m.