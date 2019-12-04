Fire crews responded to smoke

The Bowling Green Fire Division was called to North Dunbridge Road Tuesday night for the report of smoke.
According to the department, an electrical malfunction caused the smoke at Clark Fixture Technologies Inc., 410 N. Dunbridge Road.
Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:34 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:34 pm.
