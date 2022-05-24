WALBRIDGE — A home in the 300 block of Elmwood Road was significantly damaged in a fire that started in the garage Monday afternoon.
Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said an adult and three children were in the home, but got out before the fire spread from the garage to the home.
He said the started in a detached garage Monday around 5:27 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters found the garage was fully involved and the fire was starting to extend into the house.
Moritz said the fire got into the soffits of the house and into the attic.
“We made a stop there,” he said. “There’s going to be significant loss in the house due to water and smoke and some fire.
The state fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday, Moritz said.
“I have no reason to suspect foul play, but right now it’s undetermined,” he said.
Firefighters, who had automatic aid from Northwood and Allen-Clay Township, were back on station around 8 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has been started for the family at Fundraiser by Rachel Hartman : Help for the Lindell Family (gofundme.com)