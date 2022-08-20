Finland Prime Minister Party

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 19, 2022. Marin, who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister ever, said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her at her private party dancing and mimicking singing. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

 Roni Rekomaa

HELSINKI (AP) — In a leaked video, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. The 36-year-old leader poses for the camera. She sits on her knees, hands behind her head. She's entangled in a group hug. She's having a good time.

Countless similar videos are shared daily on social media by young and not-so-young people partying in Finland and all over the world. But the leak has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

