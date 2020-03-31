Absentee ballots are voters' only option for finishing the primary election that concludes on April 28.
“The biggest change is that it’s all mail. So now people have to request a ballot,” said Terry Burton, Wood County Board of Elections director.
There is not going to be in-person voting on April 28, only absentee voting. That determination came with Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on the multi-faceted coronavirus relief package, House Bill 197, on Friday.
“I don’t know that one can expect, in this environment, traditional turnout, but that’s yet to be determined. We’re preparing as if it would be traditional turnout. They have to be requested first, but we are expecting a lot more requests and a lot more ballots to be mailed,” Burton said. “Anyone who wants to vote absentee has the opportunity to request a ballot through noon on April 25.”
Applications for ballots can also be picked up in the atrium of the Wood County Courthouse, but the board is required to mail the ballots to voters, he said.
“(Ballots) need to be postmarked by that April 27 date … or they must physically drop them in the drop box on the 28th. They are treating the 28th as if it were kind of a regular Election Day, as far as hours. It is not really, in any way, shape or form, but we will take ballots up until 7:30 that night in our drop box,” Burton said.
Completed applications and ballots can be put in the drop box at the front of the Wood County Courthouse, at 1 Courthouse Square until 7:30 p.m. on April 28, or mailed in with an April 27 postmark.
“They need to request a ballot in writing, if they wish to receive a ballot. Those applications are available on our website and also information on, if they don’t have a printer, how to just write it on a piece of paper,” Burton said. “Basically, we’re just trying to get the information out on how to get those written applications in.”
Those interested in an absentee ballot can also call the board of elections office to request one.
There are 91,038 eligible voters in Wood County and 5,132 ballots were cast when the March 17 primary was suspended. Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued the order after several back-and-forth appeals late into the evening on March 16.
To be eligible to vote in the primary, the voter must have been registered by the Feb. 18 deadline.
Burton pleaded for patience.
“I know … in the governor’s press conference, apparently there was a comment that if you want an absentee ballot to call your board of elections. Once again, we want to be helpful to people, but when we get those huge influx of calls, we can’t answer them quick enough … it makes it difficult to manage the volume. So we’re really trying to drive people to the website,” Burton said.
Traditional turnout for the last presidential primary in 2016 was 37,746.
The boards of elections are not the sole entity that can send out absentee applications. Some candidates, voting groups and parties may also be giving out ballot application forms, Burton said.
“That’s a tactic that has been used for some time, for encouraging the voters you are interested in, for getting the ballots and moving them through the process,” he said.
Burton also wanted to stress how important it is that voters provide all necessary information. The most frequently forgotten piece is the type of ballot they want: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Issues Only. Primary elections require this ballot choice be made by the voter.
All ballot types contain the issues, such as a local tax levy.
“The more ways we can get out the right information, the better we are,” Burton said. “Good information is gold.”
The Wood County Board of Elections website is www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/. The phone number is 419-354-9120.
Creating your own absentee ballot application
The Wood County Board of Elections has these instructions in case you choose not to use the prescribed form found on the website, https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/.
A written application need not be in any particular format, but it must contain all of the following information:
Name
Legal signature
The address at which you are registered to vote
Date of birth
One of the following items showing proof of your identification:
Ohio driver’s license number (begins with two letters followed by six numbers)
Last four digits of Social Security number
Copy of a current and valid photo identification, a military identification, or a current (within the last 12 months) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and current address.
Statement requesting an absentee ballot for the March 17 Primary
Statement that you are a qualified elector
Ballot type (must write one of the following): Democratic, Libertarian, Republican or Issues Only