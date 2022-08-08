  • Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Families: join the Wood County District Public Library for the return for a much-loved sea creature that visited the library earlier this summer.

WBGU-PBS’s Phoebe the fin whale will return to help wrap up WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities on Monday, August 15 from 9 a.m.-noon in the Children’s Place of the library, 251 N. Main St.

