Families: join the Wood County District Public Library for the return for a much-loved sea creature that visited the library earlier this summer.
WBGU-PBS’s Phoebe the fin whale will return to help wrap up WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities on Monday, August 15 from 9 a.m.-noon in the Children’s Place of the library, 251 N. Main St.
Families and kids can visit Phoebe and will help virtually submit raffle tickets for the books kids have read this summer. Library volunteens will also be on hand to assist in submitting tickets through ReadSquared.
WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program raffle is held entirely virtual this year, and is live now on ReadSquared. Submissions for raffle tickets will end the evening of Aug. 15 and prizes for the program will be drawn on Aug. 16.