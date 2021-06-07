FINDLAY – A Findlay woman died in a Sunday one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, according to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred near milepost 161 at 6:17 p.m.
Mya S. Lunguy, 18, was northbound on I-75 in a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle, when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a bridge abutment. Lunguy suffered fatal injuries, according to the patrol. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and at this time it is unknown what caused her to drive off the roadway, the patrol said.
Assisting on scene were the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Fire Department, Hanco EMS and Dick’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.