A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency.
A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies.
From Feb. 8, 2020, to June 12, 2021, she is accused of stealing more than $7,500 but less than $150,000 in currency from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and allegedly conducting or attempting to conduct transactions involving proceeds from corrupt activity that was valued greater than $10,000.
On May 12, 2020, May 21, 2020, and June 24, 2020, she allegedly tampered with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications and on May 21, 2020, and June 24, 2020, she is accused of using personal information of two others without consent.
The grand jury indicted 16 others, including:
Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On May 28, he was riding a motorcycle recklessly and allegedly fled a traffic stop southbound on Interstate 75 from the Fremont Pike exit. He allegedly passed vehicles on the side of the road at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Maranian reportedly exited onto I-475 and traffic started to be congested.
The officer was able to pull beside the bike to obtain a license plate number, but no plate was seen. The motorcycle then accelerated at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was stopped due to the suspect allegedly luring and baiting the police to maintain the pursuit.
Other motorcyclists in the group pulled over and told police they didn’t know the man in the pursuit, but he belonged to a group called the “419 ride group.”
A search of social media found a YouTube account under Maranian’s name with a video named “The cops cant catch us.” The video showed a white motorcycle similar to what was observed in the May 28 chase.
On June 9, police learned Maranian was in custody in the Lucas County jail. He refused to speak to police after being shown a photo of the white motorcycle. When police visited Maranian’s wife, she refused to speak to them. A neighbor said Maranian did own a white motorcycle and it was kept in the shed. A search warrant was obtained, and a 2005 GSX-R 1000 was found matching the description of the motorcycle being sought.
Theodore Allen Whittaker, 62, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On May 24 on Truman Road in Perrysburg, he allegedly attempted to stab another man. A witness told police Whittaker had grabbed the alleged victim from a chair, threw him to the ground and struck him several times in the face and chest. The alleged victim went outside and had a seizure while Whittaker allegedly stabbed at him twice. The alleged victim was transported to Mercy-St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo by Troy Township EMS.
Ronald Lee Brewer, 70, Toledo, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On June 28, he allegedly walked to the back of a house in the 18000 block of Sugar Creek Road when the protected person’s vehicle was in the driveway. He previously had been convicted of violating a protection order in 2019 in Maumee Municipal Court.
Dwayne Anthony Garrett II, 25, Toledo, for carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. On June 30, a police officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 27000 block of Helen Drive in Perrysburg, and observed a vehicle backed into a space with the taillights illuminated. Garrett, who was the driver, showed the officer a marijuana cigarette he had in his hand. A search of the vehicle uncovered a sealed package containing raw marijuana, and a loaded 9 mm with one round in the chamber. He was convicted of trafficking in drugs in 2019 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.
Robert L. Coats Jr., 54, Stow, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On June 23 in the 12000 block of Deshler Road in North Baltimore, he is accused of striking a woman in the head and chest and grabbing both of her upper arms, causing a bruise. He had been convicted of domestic violence in 2014 in Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Court.
Curtis Dewberry, 26, Bowling Green, for burglary, a third-degree felony. On May 27, Bowling Green police responded to the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue for a report of a suspicious person hanging out in the hallway of an apartment building. Upon identifying Dewberry, he was placed under arrest on an active warrant. During a search of his person, Dewberry asked the officer to take the car key out of his pocket and give it back. A Jeep key fob was located, and a message was left for the owner. The owner told police she did not know Dewberry but when she left her apartment, she didn’t lock her door despite seeing a man in the hallway. When she returned nine hours later, the man was sitting on the steps. Sometime during the day, Dewberry allegedly entered the woman’s apartment without permission and took a spare key that was on the shelf by the door. Nothing else was reported missing.
Ricki David Rogers Sr., 52, currently in the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, for identity fraud and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. On Aug. 11, 2017, he allegedly used the identity of another by using her credit card, which he knew had been obtained through theft.
Ryan Whitlock, 30, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. On Oct. 8 in the 100 block of West Court Street, he allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing for distribution 96 doses of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA/ecstasy). The report indicates the doses were eight times the bulk amount.
Tavien Terryon Doster, 22, Lexington, Kentucky, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On March 21, he was accused of being in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana.
James Willard McDowell III, 40, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and two counts domestic violence, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On May 30, he is accused of removing a woman from the place where she was found and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to her with a deadly weapon while in a motor vehicle. The woman was a family member and he also allegedly threatened serious physical harm to a member of her immediate family. Forfeiture of a 2003 Chevy Silverado was included in the indictment.
Me’shach Dhahran Israel Miller, 31, Dayton, for receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies; tampering with evidence and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, both third-degree felonies; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. On July 5 on I-75 near Bowling Green, Miller allegedly failed to stop when signaled to do so. A pursuit ensued and Miller allegedly threw a clear plastic bag out of the vehicle. He reportedly told police it was marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 217.5 grams of cannabis,
Patrice Channell Owens, 31, Detroit, for one count possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies and both with major drug-offender specifications. On April 28, she is accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution at least 100 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
Oscar Govin Nunez, 44, Key Biscayne, Florida, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On June 22, 2021, he is accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana as well as being in possession of cocaine.
James Steven Rygalski II, 47, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On June 7, he is accused of depriving a business in the 30000 block of Tracy Road, Walbridge, of five DeWalt tool bags with power tools and accessories, and eight 20-volts batteries with charger. He allegedly admitted to taking some of the items and was seen on security camera footage doing so. The merchandise was valued at $2,210.
Co-defendants Tyler Nathaniel Bradford, 19, Romulus, Michigan, and Darryl Antonio Vaughn, 23, Inkster, Michigan, for identity fraud.
Bradford was indicted for five counts, all fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 4, he allegedly used personal identifying information of the same woman without consent five times
Vaughn was indicted for six counts, all fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 4, he allegedly used personal identifying information of one man three times and one woman three times without their consent.