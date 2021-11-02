A Findlay man who was found guilty of gross sexual imposition has been sentenced to prison.
Douglas Irvin Jr.’s lawyer said he will appeal.
Irvin, 41, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
“I’m not this monster the prosecution is trying to make me out to be,” Irvin said.
He was indicted in December for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. From June 1 to Aug. 31, 2012, he was accused of raping a 9-year-old; and on or about June 2, 2012, to June 30, 2012, he was accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old.
In September, a jury found him guilty of the gross sexual imposition charge after deliberating for 4.5 hours.
Defense attorney Joseph Westmeyer III on Sept. 22 requested a judgment of acquittal on the basis that the state failed to provide evidence that Irvin had sexual contact with the victim in order to attain sexual gratification.
The motion was denied Oct. 28.
Irvin was transported to court from the jail where he has been since the end of his two-day trial Sept. 8.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the victim was unable to attend the sentencing but submitted a letter.
She said the offense was exacerbated by the victim’s mental condition and age.
“She suffered serious psychological harm as a result,” Blackburn said. “This will be something that is with her for the rest of her life.”
Westmeyer objected to the pre-sentence investigation, stating he only had the police reports, which contained inaccuracies that also were presented at the trial.
Blackburn said, in the pre-sentence investigation, Irvin blamed the victim and the victim’s mother, stating they had made it up to get back at him.
She asked for a sentence of 60 months – the maximum allowed – in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
The alleged victim wrote a letter to the court, but Kuhlman said he declined to read it and would not let the family speak since Irvin was found not guilty of that charge.
Westmeyer said these allegations were made in 2011 and 2012, and there have been no allegations of similar conduct prior or since.
“There’s been almost a decade of time to review this,” he said.
Irvin did not flee during the last decade and continued making child support payments, Westmeyer said.
He said his client previously was granted judicial release from a 30-month sentence.
“He is the type of individual who will follow the terms and conditions of community control,” Westmeyer said.
According to court documents, Irvin had been charged with perjury in Domestic Relations Court in 2013. He was sentenced in March 2014 to 30 months in prison.
He lost an appeal of that sentence in May 2015 but was granted judicial released in March 2016.
Westmeyer said a sentence of community control does not demean the seriousness of this offense and Irvin will have a sex offender registry impacting everything he does.
Whatever the sentence, Irvin must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must check in every 180 days for 25 years.
“The overall impact on this case will last much longer than any potential jail time the court can impose,” Westmeyer said.
Since being granted judicial release, Irvin said he has tried to be a productive and respected member of society, he said. His family is his whole world, Irvin said.
The owner of the business where he is employed is a former police officer and is aware of the charges, he said.
Westmeyer said his client’s employment still available to him if released as well as substantial family support.
Irvin asked for community control “so I can prove myself to you.”
“The letters submitted to the court were enlightening in many different ways,” Kuhlman said.
He said the letters in support of Irvin contained comments on him being a good father figure as well as attacks on the character of the victim and the victim’s family.
Irvin was also a father figure to someone in 2012 — someone who was fearful of her home and him, Kuhlman said.
He imposed a sentence of 54 months in prison with credit given for time served since being arrested in September.
Westmeyer said he planned to file for appeal.
A verbal argument started as families for the defense and prosecution left the courtroom. Court bailiffs separated the two sides.