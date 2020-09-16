A Findlay man has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of menacing.
Chae Nelson, 21, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger on Friday.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said of the four counts in the initial indictment, count one would be amended to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge of attempted vehicular assault would be dismissed without prejudice and the charges of criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony would remain.
A demand for restitution is possible and will be asked for at sentencing, which was set, along with his parole violation disposition, for Oct. 2.
According to court papers, Nelson was operating a 1999 GMC truck when he attempted to hit and/or run over the victim while he was standing new a car in the 400 block of North Second Street in North Baltimore. He missed and struck the vehicle.
He also is accused of breaking out the window of the victim’s work truck.
The incident happened in March.
Nelson appeared via video from the Wood County Justice Center.
He had been placed on community control for four years in May 2019 after being found guilty of aggravated assault.
On Jan. 21, he tested positive for marijuana use. In March, he was charged with a new felony in Findlay Municipal Court. On Aug. 28, he again tested positive for marijuana at which time his community control was revoked and he was taken to jail.
Reger said that the fourth-degree felony could mean a prison sentence of up to 18 months while the fifth-degree felony could be up to 12 months. The two could be served consecutively. The misdemeanor charge carries a jail term of 180 days, which must be served concurrently with any felony sentence.
An 18-month prison term was reserved with the aggravated assault charge, and it could be served consecutively with the 2020 charges for a total of 48 months, Reger added.
He also has the option of a five-year community control sentence.
Nelson remains in jail on a cash bond of $50,000 with no 10% allowed.