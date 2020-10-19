A vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer on Interstate 75 on Tuesday, causing a lane closure.
At 1:46 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the interstate near the East Wooster Street southbound entrance.
Brian Makowski, Findlay, was southbound on the exit ramp. A semi-truck owned by CGL Expediting, based in Lees Summit, Missouri, was parked on the right berm with a mechanical problem.
According to the accident report, the truck had its flashers on and four reflective triangles set up behind it.
Makowski drifted across the right edge line and struck the semi, according to the patrol. His Volkswagen Jetta rolled onto its left side then came to rest on its wheels in the center lane of I-75.
Makowski, who was taken to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS for a possible broken left wrist and sore back, was cited for a marked lanes violation.
The semi driver and a 9-year-old in the sleeper section of the cab of the semi were not injured.
Both vehicles were towed.
The middle lane of southbound I-75 was closed for approximately an hour. During this time, a second crash involving two vehicles occurred due to the backup of traffic.
In that crash, a Freightliner was stopped in the center lane and was struck from behind by Kyle Entenman, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Both vehicles were able to pull off the roadway.