A Findlay man has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter while a Northwood man has been accused of rape.
Roy Delon Lopez, 37, has been charged in the death of Jacob Ervin Thomas, who died May 31 at his home in Rudolph.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Lopez Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Lopez furnished fentanyl, a Schedule I drug, to Thomas, causing him to become drug dependent.
Tyler Jay Bowen, 27, Northwood, was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
According to the indictment, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old between Nov. 1-30 and again Dec. 1-25.