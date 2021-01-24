Wood County Courthouse

File. Wood County Courthouse. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A Findlay man has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter while a Northwood man has been accused of rape.

Roy Delon Lopez, 37, has been charged in the death of Jacob Ervin Thomas, who died May 31 at his home in Rudolph.

A Wood County grand jury indicted Lopez Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, Lopez furnished fentanyl, a Schedule I drug, to Thomas, causing him to become drug dependent.

Tyler Jay Bowen, 27, Northwood, was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.

According to the indictment, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old between Nov. 1-30 and again Dec. 1-25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags