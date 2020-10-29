A Findlay man has been indicted for attempted murder.
Michael Richaed Schaaf, 48, has been indicted for two counts aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies; aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted murder, a first degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing physical harm, through a fire or explosion, to the two occupants of a home in the 11000 block of Newton Road. The attempted murder charge is for the attempt on the woman’s life.
He reportedly trespassed on the land or premises July 8 with the purpose of committing the felony.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation and the department has been unable to locate Schaaf. There are warrants out for his arrest
A Wood County grand jury indicted 31 people on Oct. 21, including:
Co-defendants Javarri J. Dukes, 21; Christopher D. Richardson, 20, and Jawaun A. Hewlett, 21, all of Chicago, and all for one count counterfeiting, a third-degree felony; one count counterfeiting, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
On Nov. 18, 2019, they allegedly had in their possession five or more access devices, counterfeit money valued at $100,000 or more, fraudulent checks valued at $7,500 or more and a printer with the purpose to use it criminally.
Benjamin James Betts Jr., 31, Toledo, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On June 19 in Perrysburg, he is accused of causing physical harm to a woman by punching her in the nose with a closed fist, grabbing her by the hair and hitting her head against the window of a vehicle. He had previously pleaded guilty to two domestic violence offenses, both in Lucas County.
Co-defendants Chastity R. Tripp, 21, and Abel Ramirez Jr., 28, both of Toledo, and both for theft, a fifth-degree felony. They are accused of taking merchandise from Kroger on July 4, without paying. The value was $1,000 or more but less than $7,500.
Krista M. Peters, 35, Perrysburg, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 29, she is accused of entering a residence in the 2600 block of Oregon Road by unlocking the screened-in front porch. She took items from the porch, including kitchen items and baseball memorabilia. She allegedly put the items in the back seat of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. She reportedly admitted to responding officers that she took the property and was “blacked out” drunk. She had in her possession two Alprazolam pills.
Jack Reid Brinker, 59, BG, for assault, a fifth-degree felony. He was incarcerated at the jail when on Aug. 20 he pushed forward out of his cell when it was opened by a deputy who was serving breakfast. He was told to get back into his cell but reportedly continued to push the deputy and struck her on the face with a closed fist.
Cortez Delano Peterson, 28, Southfield, Michigan, for two counts resisting arrest, both first-degree misdemeanors, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies and both with a major drug specification. On Aug. 11, he was stopped by troopers on Interstate 75 for an unsafe lane change and following too closely. He then reportedly fled the scene on foot. He was Tasered and continued to resist arrest by pulling away from officers, causing minor injury to two of them. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed two ounces of heroin and two ounces of suspected cocaine. The major drug offender specification is because the amount of drugs found of at least 100 grams.
Bonnie J. Bennett, 46, Toledo, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. She is accused of furnishing drugs to woman or inducing her to use drugs on Aug. 10, causing serious physical harm or to cause her to become drug dependent.
Dasean D. Parker-Chandler, 29, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or aa combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 26, he was reportedly found to have in his possession cocaine and methamphetamine had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.110.
Lionell William Jordan, 30, Painesville, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A state trooper stopped his vehicle on Interstate 80 on Feb. 28. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 427.9 grams of marijuana.
Clara Linda Dick, 30, Whitehouse, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a fourth-degree felony. Police were called to 19000 block Sand Ridge Road on Aug. 6 for a motorcycle accident. Dick reportedly told police she had four double shots of Jameson and a half-full bottle of the whiskey was found in a saddlebag. She had a 0.204 blood alcohol content. This is her fourth OVI charge in 10 years.
Larry F. Keel, 46, Walbridge, for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. Court papers say Keel participated in an enterprise consisting of eight people that stole items at 16 stores including Walmart, Marshall’s, Home Depot, Kohl’s and others in Michigan and Ohio. He was indicted in August for money laundering, a third-degree felony. He has a motion before the court to suppress evidence due to an illegal warrant that uncovered items allegedly taken in the multi-state theft spree mentioned above.
Eric Lamont Wilson, 28, Bowling Green, for abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, for actions committed Sept. 5. He is accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground when she told him she was leaving their apartment. When she tried to leave the apartment, Wilson allegedly did not let her go.
Co-defendants Curtis Demetrius Thompson, 27, Lexington, Kentucky, and Alaia Reve Washington, 29, Frankfort, Kentucky, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana; a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Thompson also was indicted for tampering with evident, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of having five times the bulk amount of oxycodone, at least 200 grams of marijuana, and attempted to use fraudulent money to conduct a transaction an altered,
Thompson is accused of destroying or concealing any record or document in order to impair an investigation
They must forfeit $4,780 in cash and numerous cell phones.
Barton Sebastian Schroeder, 24, Bowling Green, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of attacking a family member on Aug. 15 and causing injury.
Co-defendants Ian C. Landis, 20, Canton, and Nathan A. Cox, 25, Massillon, each for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 16, they were found with 1,000 or more grams of marijuana.
Douglas Reese, 30, Toledo, for trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 30, 2017, he allegedly sold less than 10 doses of heroine in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Charles Allen Skiles Jr., 38, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 22, he is accused of taking tools and equipment from Lowe’s. The value of the goods was at least $1,000.
Douglas C. Teskey, 45, Rossford, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was found to have cocaine in his bedroom on Feb. 23 after police were called to his home in the 300 bock of Riverside Road for a reported burglary in process.
Jennifer L. Everett, 35, Oregon, for burglary, a third-degree felony. She is accused on entering a structure in the 9000 block of Olde U.S. 20 on Aug. 30 and taking a $499.00 air conditioner.
Richard Carl Klorer, 40, Delta, for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and having weapons while under disabilities, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 9, he is accused a brandishing a Ruger AR-556 and carrying it around his home on Church Street in Brander prior to a dispute with a woman.
James D. Mason, 64, of Northwood but currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to another man with a four-inch pocketknife on Sept. 24 in the 3400 block of Latcha Road.
Brett Lee Rahe, 35, Bradner, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 14, police received a 911 call from the 11000 block of Pemberville Road, Bradner, where Rahe allegedly threw a woman out of a car a couple days previously. Also on the 14th, he is accused of assaulting her in her home and outside as she got into her vehicle to leave. He has previously pleaded guilty to three domestic violence incidents.
Jason Keith Cone, 42, Northwood, for open burning, an unclassified felony. From Sept. 20-22, he is accused of recklessly disposing of solid waste or of treated or untreated infectious wastes by open burning or open dumping.
John Charles Davison and Vicki Davison, of Virginia Beach, also were indicted. Their story ran Friday.