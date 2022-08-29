A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday.
At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road.
LEADS information showed the owner of the vehicle was a woman, yet it was operated by a man who matched a photograph that had been emailed to the department, according to the police report.
The man was identified as Brian Wingate, 35, who police had learned was wanted on a warrant.
Police followed him to an apartment complex on Fairview Avenue.
The officer parked nearby and called to the man as he approached the Volvo, according to the report.
The man said he was not Wingate, that his name was Derek Wilson, but he had no ID. There was a male juvenile in the back seat.
Dispatch confirmed Wingate had a warrant through Findlay police.
Wingate rolled up the window and started talking on his cell phone while officers placed a stop stick in front of the rear passenger tire, according to the report.
Wingate refused numerous requests to get out the vehicle or to let the juvenile exit the vehicle, according to the report.
At approximately 4:11 p.m., he exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest for the warrants.
The juvenile’s grandparents arrived and took custody.
Wingate was charged with resisting arrest, falsification, endangering children, five counts driving under suspension, display of plates or validation stickers and failure to reinstate license.
He remained in jail Monday on a $25,000 bond.