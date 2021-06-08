A Findlay man who is accused of soliciting an undercover police officer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Devon Hohman, 28, was indicted in May for importuning, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fifth-degree felonies.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth pointed out his client voluntary appeared Friday for his arraignment, in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state was not opposed to an own recognizance bond with the understanding Hohman not use any dating apps.
Hohman is accused of soliciting an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and agreeing to meet at a Perrysburg hotel for sex. He allegedly furnished nude photos to the officer.
Kuhlman said the charges could warrant between six and 18 months in prison.
If found guilty, Hohman must register as a sex offender.
Kuhlman agreed to the OR bond with the stipulation that Hohman not use and dating apps or dating websites.
A pretrial has been set for July 30.