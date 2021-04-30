A Findlay man accused of raping a 9-year-old almost 10 years ago has rejected a plea offer.
Douglas Scott Irvin Jr., 41, appeared April 23 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted in December for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. From June 1 to Aug. 31, 2012, he is accused of raping a 9-year-old; on Dec. 25, 2011, he is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old.
Defense attorney Joseph Westmeyer III asked to vacate the trial scheduled for May 11 as he was still obtaining additional evidence he believed was critical to the case.
On behalf of his client, he also rejected the initial offer from the state.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn did not disclose, when asked, what that offer was.
Westmeyer asked for a modification of bond and the removal of Irvin’s GPS ankle monitor.
His client has had no issue staying away from the alleged victims and has attended all court appearances, he said.
Blackburn objected, citing the seriousness of the charges, and said she was concerned Irvin will be a flight risk if his location went unmonitored.
Westmeyer pointed out the alleged rape occurred in 2012 and Irvin was indicted in 2020.
Irvin was advised in March 2020 that the matter was under investigation, he said.
“If he was going to run, he would have run,” Westmeyer said.
Blackburn said the initial complaint and allegations made by the first alleged victim were investigated and closed.
“The state has concerns that the defendant thought he could simply get away with those first allegations. That matter was closed and there were no charges brought at that time,” she said. “There is also a difference between being investigated and being charged.”
Kuhlman stated that bond will remain with the current terms.
A final pretrial hearing was set for Aug. 6 with a trial scheduled to start Sept. 7.