Two Findlay residents have been arrested after refusing to leave the city pool when asked to do so.
On Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to 520 Conneaut Ave. on a report of criminal trespass.
Seth Johnson, 33, was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing official business.
Lindsey Pichacz, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
Both were taken to jail.
The pool staff from called police for assistance in removing a male and female from the pool. The two were smoking vaping devices, which is prohibited, according to the report.
The female, later identified as Pichacz, began approaching an officer at the pool entrance. She said they needed to go outside to talk. When told she needed to gather her belongings first and exit the pool, she ignored the officer, according to the report.
The officer then approached the male, identified as Johnson, to tell him to gather his belongings.
The duo was told they were being trespassed and IDs were requested. Both said they were not going to provide identification and after refusing three times, were told they would be arrested.
While Pichacz provided her identification after the fourth request, Johnson refused and an attempt was made to place him in handcuffs, according to the report.
Johnson tensed up and clenched his hands into fists to avoid the handcuffs and pulled his arms away so he couldn’t be detained.
Pichacz then moved in between Johnson and the officer to interfere with the arrest, according to the report.
A second officer went to move Pichacz out of the way so the arrest could be made. She then shoved this officer as he was assisting placing Johnson into custody. This officer had to push Pichacz back twice to stop her from interfering in the arrest.
After being pushed back, she fell into a beach chair. When attempts were made to place her into custody, she refused to get out of the chair, the report stated.
An officer tipped over the chair and Pichacz fell to the ground. Officers were able to get her to her stomach, but she refused to move her arms behind her back.
After being placed in handcuffs, she was being led out of the pool area when Pichacz stated, “want to go for a swim” and tried to force the officers into the pool, according to the report.
She also kicked over a trash can and a sign in front of the pool on the way to the police cruiser. Pichacz sat in the back seat but refused to put her feet inside. An officer went to the opposite door and pulled her into the back seat.
While en route to the jail, she kicked the divider window with both feet and said she had urinated on the backseat, the report said.
They had juvenile children with them at the pool. They were released to an uncle.
Both were arraigned Wednesday morning and were released on an own recognizance bond.