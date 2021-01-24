MILLBURY — The Lake Township Fire Department blazed through more emergencies in 2020 than any other year.
At Tuesday’s Lake Township Trustees meeting, Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said calls were up 3% last year, compared to 2019.
There were 1,399 calls for service; 81% of the calls were for EMS. For the past six years, runs have increased each year.
The department responded to 56 fires, including 10 structures. The total fire loss for the year was $560,250, which is a $200,000 increase over 2019.
Moritz also said there were 248 overlapping calls, which means as firefighters were on a call or headed back to the station, they received another call.
“We’ve been fortunate where we can handle it, but sometimes we have to ask for help,” he said.
Moritz said they rely on mutual aid for overlaps. The department gave mutual aid 41 times and received mutual aid 40 times. Their partners include Perrysburg Township, Northwood and Allen-Clay Joint Fire District.
Having enough personnel, especially during the day, continues to be a challenge, Moritz said.
“We’ve got the equipment — it’s the personnel,” he said.
EMS workers are paid an hourly wage. Lake Township firefighters are paid on a points basis, but are essentially considered volunteers, Moritz said.
“You can only bother a volunteer so much. And, again, they’re wonderful people. But everybody’s lifestyle has changed. We’re busy people. We’re a busy community,” he said. “You have to take care of your volunteers, too. You can’t be beating up all the time.”
Some other highlights from the report:
• The average EMS response time was 9:31.
• EMS did 720 transports, performed 761 procedures and administered 484 medications.
• 15 patients were transported via Mercy Health’s Mobile Stroke Unit.
• Over 4,069 hours of training were logged, up from 3,302 in 2019.
• 21 staff were renewed or certified in CPR.
“2020 has been a trying year bringing many challenges, but I feel we have met those challenges and we have continued to provide an incredibly good service to our resident,s” Moritz said in his report. “We will continue to try hard to improve on these services and make this one of the most respected departments around.”
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Approved 2.5% raises for part-time EMS personnel, who are paid hourly, and firefighters, who are paid on a points basis.
• Approved purchasing 200 tons of salt from Compass Minerals America Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, for $10,000.
• Entered into a contract with Lexipol for $5,130 for 2021 and $3,900 for 2022.
• Approved the yearly fee of $1,600 to Guardian Alarm for electronic door locks at the fire stations.
• Approved the annual dues of $1,500 to the Wood County Economic Development Commission.
• Approved purchasing a new tarp for the 2002 dump truck for $844 from Toledo Tarp, Perrysburg.
• Hired William Hartford as a part-time EMS employee at $16.30 per hour.
• Accepted the resignation of Nathan Brice, a part-time EMS employee.
• Accepted new firefighters Brandon Fritz, Nathan Smith and Kevin Hughes.
• Heard December department reports. Fire and EMS had two fires and 90 EMS calls and 106 total runs. Police issued 12 citations. The cemetery had 25 burials and five cremations; there were 212 services total in 2020. Zoning collected $215 and issued four permits. The road department had 30 hours of overtime.