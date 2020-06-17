A storywalk is a literary nature experience, or a natural literary adventure — either way, it’s a charming way to read a book.
On the Slippery Elm Trail, which is part of the Wood County Park District, visitors are invited to travel inward from either end, and the story will develop the farther the walk.
Each storywalk is around one eighth of a mile in length.
“My New Red Bike” by James E. Ransome begins at the Bowling Green trailhead with parking at the Montessori School of Bowling Green.
“Bird Builds a Nest” begins in North Baltimore with parking at the Slippery Elm Trail South Depot.
The North Baltimore Public Library, the Wood County District Public Library and the Wood County Park District collaborated to create these storywalks for all to enjoy.
The Slippery Elm Trail is a 13-mile asphalt trail from Bowling Green to North Baltimore that is open daily from 6:30 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.“Imagine Your Story” is the theme to the storywalks and the many engaging summer reading programs available to all ages.
Learn about the libraries and their summer reading programs: Wood County District Public Library: wcdpl.org, 419-352-5104; North Baltimore Public Library: nbpubliclibrary.org; 419-257-3621.
While at Wood County Park District properties, observe social distancing of 6-10 feet. Restrooms are open. Wear a mask inside the restroom. Playgrounds are open for use. Wash hands immediately before and after using the playground.
To learn more about parks, programs, and activities, visit wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.