The Easter bunny has hidden Easter eggs all around the Wood County Museum grounds, 13660 County Home Road. Join in on the fun and explore the grounds while looking for colorful eggs. There is one golden egg to find.
This is an egg hunt for both children and adults. To ensure that everyone can enjoy the fun, only collect one egg per person.
Anyone who finds an egg should bring it into the museum during open hours and claim a prize. One prize per person.
Eggs will appear Monday morning. The hunt will last through Friday or until all eggs have been located.