WHITEHOUSE — On Monday from 5-7 p.m., Nature’s Nursery in conjunction with Wheeler Farms, is hosting Monarch Mania, It’s An Egg Hunt.
The event, being held at the Christmas Tree Farm at Wheeler Farms, 11500 Obee Road, invites guests to learn all about the intriguing species, the life cycle stages and how to create monarch habitats at home. Guests will then head out into the farm to find Monarch eggs to take home and raise.
Pre-registration and tickets are required for the event and can be purchased through the Nature’s Nursery website at www.natures-nursery.org/events. Tickets are $8 each and kids ages 3 and under are free.
“We love to host events that cultivate an interest in nature and help people learn more about habitat preservation,” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “Wheeler Farms has been a great partner to work with and the farm offers an abundance of opportunity to learn about these beautiful creatures.”