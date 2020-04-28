The Ohio 2020 primary election will finally end today.
The originally scheduled March 17 primary had in-person voting scrapped by Gov. Mike DeWine the night before it was to be held because of coronavirus fears. Subsequently, the state legislature established today as the new last day for voting.
“There’s no comparison to previous years with the amount of mail we’ve generated out,” said Terry Burton, Wood County Board of Elections director. “Turnout will not be what a normal election would be, but certainly the number of ballots by mail will be vastly above normal.”
The ballot box at the county courthouse is being emptied multiple times a day.
Completed applications and ballots can be put in the drop box at the front of the Wood County Courthouse, at 1 Courthouse Square until 7:30 tonight. Mailed absentee ballots must have had an April 27 postmark.
As of Monday morning there had been 17,212 ballots returned, of the 20,098 ballots issued.
“It’s been very heavy in our drop box today. A lot of people that are getting them later are choosing to just drop them in our drop-box,” Burton said.
Prior to the original March 17 primary there were approximately 2,000 absentee ballots processed.
The last presidential primary, in 2016, had a turnout of 37,746.
There will be preliminary results released tonight.
“There will be one final report tomorrow, at the close of the election,” Burton said. “There will be one final unofficial report, hopefully by 9 p.m., just like regular. There will still be provisional votes out there, we have any absentees mailed by the day before … particularly the absentees by mail may be larger.”
The official certification meeting is May 14.
Requests for ballots had to be into the office by noon on Saturday.
“Everybody who had a request in by noon on Saturday was issued a ballot on Saturday, through the post office,” Burton said.
The board has been working extra hours with two shifts and hired temporary staff to keep up with the volume of ballot processing.
The board has been doing this work while maintaining social distancing.
“My staff has tried to make sure we have stayed healthy, one — that we didn’t catch anything and two — that we didn’t spread anything,” Burton said.
The county has been allotted an amount of money by the state to cover the additional costs associated with the modified election.
“We expect that our amounts are going to be within the amount that was allocated,” Burton said.
The courthouse location will be open for a few very specific categories of voters to cast votes in-person on Tuesday.
“In-person voting was removed for a very important health reason,” Burton said. “It’s a very small pool of individuals and if they do not meet that criteria, they are not eligible to vote (in-person) and signs will be posted.”
Some individuals without an address and those with certain specific disabilities will also be able to vote in person.