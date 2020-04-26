In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose marking National Voter Registration Day at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. Numbers released by the state’s election chief, Republican Frank LaRose, show that 1.67 million people, fewer than a fourth of registered voters, had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)