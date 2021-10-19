The two Toledo men accused of being involved in a shooting in downtown Bowling Green in August were in court Monday.
Javen McIntoush and Cedrion Williams, both 19, were indicted by a Wood County grand jury in September for two counts attempted murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Williams also was indicted for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly hindering the apprehension of another or assisting another in order to benefit from a crime.
Both men appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
McIntoush appeared first, for a pretrial hearing. He was brought to the courtroom from the jail.
A final pretrial has been set for Nov. 1. A jury trial scheduled for Nov. 16 has been vacated to allow defense attorney Sara Roller more time to review discovery.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said a couple items from the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation came in that morning.
Holding a trial in November would be too soon given the details of this case, Roller said.
Bond continues at $150,000, no 10%, and McIntoush was returned to the jail.
Williams was arraigned Monday and also brought to the courtroom from the jail.
He was arrested Sept. 28 after defense attorney Scott Coon said he turned himself in on learning of the charges against him.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of 11-16.5 years for each of the three F1 charges; eight-12 years in prison for each of the two F2 charges; up to 12 months for the theft charge; and up to 36 months for the obstruction charge.
There is a three-year mandatory firearms specifications attached to each of the five F1 and F2 counts which will be added to the prison time for any of the charges Williams may be found guilty of.
Coon entered pleas of not guilty on behalf of his client.
He said Williams had no prior convictions and when he learned of the indictment, he turned himself in at the jail. He also voluntarily spoke with Bowling Green police after the alleged offense.
Coon said it was his understanding Williams was not the primary offender in the case and asked for an own recognizance bond with a GPS monitor.
Blackburn asked for $150,00 bond. If posted, she asked that Williams have no contact with the alleged victims or his co-defendant and be placed on a GPS monitor.
Mack set bond at $50,000, no 10% allowed, and followed the rest of the state’s recommendations.
His final pretrial was set for Nov. 8.
On Aug. 1, the two teens are accused of attempting to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them while in possession of a firearm. The incident reportedly occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
They knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to both alleged victims and are accused of depriving one of the alleged victims of his glasses, which were valued at more than $1,000.
The Bowling Green Police Division, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service, arrested McIntoush on Sept. 28.
Police were responding to other altercations in the area of West Court Street on Aug. 1 when they heard gunshots in the nearby parking lot.
The preliminary investigation determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot during an altercation.
BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso said that video surveillance downtown caught photos of the two men. Other law enforcement agencies identified McIntoush and then Williams by association, he said.