The third man accused of stealing a specialized bike in the city in 2020 has been sentenced.
Jonah Repolesk, 23, formerly of Weston and now living in Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday.
He was sentenced to two years of community control for receiving stolen property.
Repolesk was arrested in October after being indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
The theft charge was dismissed at sentencing.
He, along with co-defendants Cameron Dean Fox, 25, Haskins, and Jorden Hammye, 24, of Bowling Green, were charged in the September 2020 theft of a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000. The bike was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue and belonged to a disabled adult.
After it was taken, a picture and description were put on the Bowling Green Police Division social media pages.
Surveillance video showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it.
Defense attorney Kathleen Hamm said that the theft occurred as the three friends rifled through cars. Hammye had opened the van and taken the bike, she said.
Her client understands his culpability because all three men were together at the time of the crime.
Since he was young, her client has struggled with mental illness and started in the court system at age 18 with felony theft from the school, she said.
“All along this journey it has been clear and documented he has struggled through mental illness,” Hamm said.
He is responding positively to intensive outpatient care at Unison, she said.
“I think he needed to know there was this village to support him,” Hamm said.
Repolesk told the judge that he was doing much better.
Mack said there is a presumption of community control with an F5 felony, but that can be overcome because this offense was committed while he was under supervision for a prior offense.
“There’s enough to send you to prison,” she said.
But working in his favor is he had a clean drug screen prior to his appearance, and he has continued his mental health treatment.
“That is encouraging,” Mack said.
As part of his sentence, he must have no contact with his co-defendants.
Fox was sentenced of two years of community control with the conditions that he continue his mental health treatment and have no contact with the co-defendants. After Fox violated his community control sanctions in July after being charged with disorderly conduct with intoxication, he was sentenced in September to complete his original community control and the county’s youth offender program.
Hammye was sentenced to three years community control and told to successfully complete the SEARCH program at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center, which is a correctional facility that serves as a sentencing option for adult males convicted of a felony-level offense.