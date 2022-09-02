Russia Ukraine Developments

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, a motorcade with members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leaves after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine Thursday Sept. 1, 2022. A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. 

 Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.

Britain's Defense Ministry says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River, part of fighting in several areas of eastern and southern Ukraine overnight.

