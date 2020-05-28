Two men have been arrested after fighting over money that was allegedly stolen.
Dakota Wcislak, 21, Portage, and Cody Martin, 28, Newport, Michigan, were arrested after Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Thurstin Avenue Wednesday at 2:32 a.m. for someone trying to break into an apartment.
According to the report filed by the Bowling Green Police Division, both were charged with robbery as it was apparent they had gone to the residence to wait for the occupants to leave in order to confront them. Both were taken to jail.
According to the police report, a patrolman who was dispatched to the location spotted two males near the apartment, one yelling in the roadway and one walking into another apartment.
The officer spoke with Martin, who was yelling and agitated. When asked what the problem was, he said “they had his money.”
A resident of the apartment complex told police Martin had his cash and debit card.
Martin allowed a search of his pocket and three $5 bills were found and a pack cigarettes. He admitted the cash was not his and said he picked it up off the ground after an altercation, according to the report.
The other man’s debit card was found on the ground nearby.
Martin said he and another male were at a friend’s apartment nearby when they received information about the location of the person who had allegedly pick-pocketed him at a bar Saturday and took $250. They went to the apartment on Thurstin and knocked on the door. After a short time, two men exited.
Martin said he did not know who took his money but had been told the person lived in the apartments on Thurstin Avenue. He and Wcislak came to to the apartment to get the money back.
Meanwhile, two patrolmen located Wcislak nearby and when questioned, he initially denied being involved in anything but later stated he and Martin were there to get his $1,000 back. He had different stories about the money and later said $600 was his and the rest was his girlfriend’s, according to the police report.
When asked why Martin said they were there to get his $250, Wcislak acted surprised and said he wasn’t sure about Martin’s money.
Wcislak said his money was taken from his unlocked vehicle while parked downtown Saturday. He believed the same person that was pointed out to Martin as being the perpetrator took his money.
The men inside the apartment said they did not answer the door because they didn’t know who it was. They exited shortly after to get food, and when the left, two men started yelling at them that they owed them money.
The men told Martin and Wcislak several times they had no issues with them. Wcislak then rushed in an aggressive manner and started to fight one of them. The fight escalated and while defending himself, $15 in cash and a debit card fell out of one of the victim’s pockets. He said he believed Martin picked up the money.