Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022. 

 Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to a four-month low even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive interest rate cuts to bring inflation under control.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 10 fell by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the fewest since late May.

0
0
0
0
0