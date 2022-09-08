Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to shine despite weakening elements of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 27, fell by 5,000 to 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since May despite repeated attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring inflation under control.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 3 fell by 6,000 to 222,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs.

