People Uninsured Against Floods

Houses are flooded at Graveyard Point on Lake Travis, Oct. 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. As climate change drives stronger and wetter hurricanes, and increases flood risk in many parts of the country, FEMA has updated its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect risk, but also make the program more solvent. It's a response in part to criticism that taxpayers were funding big payouts when coastal mansions in risky locations flooded. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

 Jay Janner

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When questioned by members of Congress, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said its new update to the nation's flood insurance program will prompt more people to sign up for coverage, even though many will pay more for it.

But in a FEMA report obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act, the agency estimates one million fewer Americans will buy flood insurance by the end of the decade — a sizable number of people at risk of catastrophic financial loss.

0
0
0
0
0