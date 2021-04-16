The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Emergency Management Agency announced that $10.3 million in federal funding has been made available to the Wood County Health Department for costs related to the response to coronavirus under the federal disaster declaration of March 31.
This funding is an advance payment to Wood County Health Department to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines in the northwest Ohio region. The funding also includes a public awareness campaign to communicate information about COVID-19, facts about the COVID-19 vaccines and how individuals can get vaccinated.
“FEMA is committed to supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This expedited grant funding ensures the Wood County Health Department has the resources to expand access and communicate important information about the vaccine. It’s just one part of our support to the state of Ohio in their fight against this pandemic.”
“Wood County is hosting one of Ohio’s regional mass vaccination clinics, and raising public awareness about the importance of the vaccines continues to be critically important,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “With this grant assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Wood County Health District will continue its work to ensure that residents have the information they need to understand the benefits of the vaccine and how to get vaccinated.”
“I would like to thank FEMA Region 5 for its ongoing funding support to not only our counties, but to the state of Ohio,” said Sima Merick, executive director, Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “This federal grant allows Wood County to continue its great work of keeping the public informed about coronavirus, where to go to get vaccinated, and how to schedule appointments. With FEMA Region 5, I am convinced that Ohioans have the resources to obtain proper information and protection needed to combat COVID-19.”
FEMA provides a 100% federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. For more information about FEMA’s COVID-19 vaccine support efforts, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/vaccine-support.