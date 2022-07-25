Justice Department Poultry Processors

Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh, July 12, 2022. The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit and proposed settlement against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. It's part of an effort to end what the government claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers.

The suit, filed in federal court in Maryland, names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company known as Webber, Meng, Sahl and Co. and its president.

0
0
0
0
0