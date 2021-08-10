TOLEDO — Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the monthly meeting of Lake Erie Waterkeeper, to which the public is welcome to attend in person, online, or by phone.
“As I’ve met with experts in other states, one thing has become clear — Ohio is falling behind when it comes to addressing nutrient runoff from CAFOs,” she said.
Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations are the standard system for feeding and raising huge numbers of cows, pigs and poultry in one location. Food-animal manure is untreated when it’s dumped on nearby soil, Fedor siad. Its runoff seeps into Western Lake Erie where it produces malodorous and sometimes poisonous blankets of green algae covering hundreds of miles, she said.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture estimates the numbers of confined animals in the Maumee watershed have increased by 88% between 2002 and 2017, and in 2021 more than 70,000 chickens, hogs and dairy cows are being added.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit St. To participate online or by phone, and for more information, check http://www.lakeeriewaterkeeper.org.