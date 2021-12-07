LIME CITY — A possible windfall from FedEx, related to township revenues, could be used for township building renovations or a completely new building.
Trustee Bob Mack suggested that the township look at the revenue from FedEx for some lingering projects.
“If we are looking for a sourcing for some funds, those funds are sizable, and they are recurring. As a matter of fact they are going up every quarter. I think this is the quarter that will set all records,” Mack said. “Now, it doesn’t mean that we need to spend it all like drunken sailors. … It’s public money and we have to spend it just as prudently as the rest of our money.”
Township Administrator Walt Celley said it started in the $100,000 range, has increased to over $300,000 and is expected to be much higher, because of the increased use of shipping services during the pandemic.
“If we need to find some money, that could be the source,” Trustee Gary Britten said, calling it forgotten cash.
“The reality, if you’ve seen those numbers, we could completely rebuild this building and paint it purple and green in their honor, because that’s how substantial those payments are,” Mack said.
Hannah Nelson, fiscal officer, confirmed that the money from FedEx was unrestricted funds and could be used for that purpose.
Celley said that the township formed a joint economic development district with Toledo when the building was built. FedEx collected income tax from the FedEx employees at the City of Toledo tax rate. FedEx buildings are in Perrysburg Township.
“It has consistently increased over the years, because it is based on a percentage of wages paid there,” Celley said. “Right now they are up to around $300,000 a year.”
Celley said it started when FedEx opened in the township, almost 15 years ago.