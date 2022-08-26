Russia Ukraine War

People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

 Andriy Andriyenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe.

The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl.

