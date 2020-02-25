CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities Tuesday arrested a Cincinnati city councilwoman on charges alleging that she offered to sell her vote.
Tamaya Dennard, 40, was released Tuesday afternoon pending a March 16 hearing.
Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:45 pm
FBI arrests Cincinnati councilwoman on bribery charges
Posted in News, State on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:45 pm.
