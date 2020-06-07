There have been three fatal crashes in Wood County to date this year, compared to six last year at this time, according to a news release last week by Wood County Safe Communities.
Their news release focused on senior drivers: driving at night and managing risk. According to AAA, driving at night presents challenges for all drivers. Senior drivers can face substantially increased risk, because of decreased visual distance and sensitivity to the contrast between darkness and bright lights along roadways.
Difficulties like decreased visual distance and sensitivity to the contrast between darkness and bright lights along roadways are the most common reasons older drivers self-regulate their night time driving. Many senior drivers also find they just don’t need to be driving at night as often as they used to and primarily drive during the day. This can result in driving under less stressful conditions, too.
If seniors cannot avoid driving at night, listed below are three primary ways to manage risks:
• Adjust speed to the reach of the headlights. Compensate for reduced visibility by decreasing speed and increasing following distance to four or more seconds behind the car in front.
• Keep eyes moving. Do not focus on the middle of the area illuminated by headlights. Watch for sudden flashes of light at hilltops, around curves or at intersections, because these may indicate oncoming vehicles.
• Look at the sides of objects. In dim light during reduced visibility, focus on the edges or outlines of objects. Eyes can pick up images more sharply this way than by looking directly at the object.
• Protect eyes from glare. Prolonged exposure to glare from sunlight or headlights can temporarily affect visibility at night. It can also lead to eyestrain and drowsiness. Wear good sunglasses on bright days and take them off as soon as the sun goes down. After steady daytime driving, rest awhile before you begin driving at night. At night, look to the center of the pathway and use the painted edge lines to guide the vehicle.
• Avoid being blinded by oncoming high beams. If the driver of an oncoming vehicle fails to dim the lights, look down toward the right side of the road to avoid being blinded. Look for the edge of the lane or the painted edge line and stay on course until the vehicle passes.
Another safety action is to combat glare:
• Adjust both outside mirrors. Properly aligned mirrors not only reduce blind spots, they also reduce glare from vehicles behind. While sitting in the driver’s seat, lean to the left and tilt your head until it rests against the window. From that position, adjust the driver’s side mirror so you can just see the left rear corner of the vehicle.
• Avert eyes. When oncoming vehicles shine light directly into your eyes, turn your gaze to the white line on the right side of the road, or to where the pavement meets the shoulder, until the vehicle goes by.
• Use the rearview mirrors. All cars have day/night interior mirrors to reduce glare from cars directly behind you. You can usually change the mirror to its “night” setting by flipping the small lever at the bottom of the mirror.
• Make it easier for others to see your vehicle. When you drive with your lights on during the day, other drivers can see you at a distance of about 4,700 feet, compared to about 2,500 feet with no lights on.