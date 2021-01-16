The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics for crashes handled by its office for 2020.
The total crashes handled by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office were 818; in 2019 there were 1,027 crashes.
The sheriff’s office takes statistics on all crashes that deputies handle; from private property crashes, injury crashes, fatalities, driving under the influence and driving under suspension, and car vs. deer crashes.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said crashes are down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe this is due to COVID-19 and fewer people traveling for extended periods of time in 2020,” he said. “We also had a mild winter both in early 2020 and the last few months of 2020.
“Unfortunately our fatal crashes went from three to eight, but injury crashes went from 270 to 194. Having the total number of crashes down inside of Wood County is a positive statistic.”
Some of the statistics broken down, from 2019-20
Total Injury Crashes: 205, 157
Total Injured Persons: 270, 194
Total Private Property Crashes: 36, 35
Total Fatal Crashes: 3, 8
Total DUS/DUI crashes: 229, 193
Total Car vs. Deer crashes: 280, 231