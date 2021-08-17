Bowling Green City Schools 7th annual Fan Fair will be held at the high school on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Meet members of the fall sports teams and watch the high school marching band perform. The high school faculty will be selling hot dog dinners to support their scholarships.
The new football field will be dedicated dedicated and the Steve Beattie memorial will be rededicated. Beattie’s three brothers along with members of the Class of 1967 will be in attendance for the ceremony.