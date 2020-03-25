FILE - In this March 6, 2012 file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look like now, left, taken from the video, released by his captors in Washington during a news conference. The family of retired FBI agent Levinson said Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.