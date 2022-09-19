Afghanistan

This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor held more than 2 years in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Frerichs family says he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs’ release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said on Monday he had been freed from American custody. (Charlene Cakora via AP)

 HONS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs, held more than two years in Afghanistan by Taliban, says he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs' release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday that he had been freed from American custody. Frerichs' sister said in a statement that her family had prayed every day for his release. Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor, was kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. Frerichs' family, from Lombard, Illinois, did not immediately have more details.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released, his family said Monday, as a Taliban drug lord jailed by the United States was also freed and returned to Kabul.

0
0
0
0
0