BLOOMDALE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a village family that lost everything in a fire.
The Bloomdale Fire Department received the call shortly after midnight Thursday to the 100 block of North Harrison Street for a house fire.
The family was out of the home when crews arrived, said Fire Chief Bill Mareches.
Mutual aid was requested from Cygnet fire, Perry Township fire and North Baltimore fire and EMS departments.
The man was flown by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and the woman was transported to an area hospital.
The man reportedly has second-degree burns and the woman jumped from a second-floor window and broke her arm. The children were removed by a friend of the family.
Bloomdale volunteer firefighters returned to the station around 3 a.m. but were called back to the site around 6:30 a.m. when the fire rekindled, Mareches said.
“It got into the walls,” he said. “Once it got into the walls and into the attic, the structure was compromised.”
The home had to be knocked down to extinguish the fire, he said.
The chief said the call came in as a grease fire in the kitchen.
The GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-heidis-family-rebuild had collected $2,385 of its $5,000 goal as of 1 p.m. Friday.
According to the fund page, the family of five lost everything.