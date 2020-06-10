The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services is now accepting applications for the K-12 Fitted for Success program for the 2020-21 school year.
In Wood County, 700 children will be provided with backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies, new shoes and socks and winter clothing items.
Assistance is provided on a first come/first serve basis. Proof of household income, birth certificates or other proof of citizenship and Social Security cards for all family members as well as verification of school enrollment for children must be provided.
Families must have an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify. For a family of four, this about $4,300 or less in gross income per month. The income amount varies based on family size.
Applications should be received by Aug. 7 but will be accepted until 700 children are approved.
Assistance will be distributed to approved families in August.
Interested families may call 419-376-3488 to request an application to be sent by mail or with questions on eligibility. Applications may also be requested by visiting woodcountyjfs.com and completing a request form.