PERRYSBURG — The children will be disappearing, as the Perrysburg water tower tank gets a new coat of paint next spring.
Council approved the $438,725 painting of the water tower by Seven Brothers Painting Inc., on a 6-1 vote, with Deborah Born against it. The vote took place during the Election night Nov. 2 meeting. The elevated water tank is located on Ohio 199.
“I think a logo being slapped on there is a completely missed opportunity,” Councilman Cory Kuhlman said of the planned new paint job that would replace the current silhouettes of children and families doing activities.
The new art would be consistent with the new city logo that started to be seen last summer on the website, city vehicles, letterhead and a growing number of other prominent places, Kuhlman said.
Mayor Tom Mackin was opposed to other painting options.
“I am not comfortable spending more tax dollars on that,” Mackin said.
Councilwoman Jan Materni agreed and said that she liked the new logo. She added that any change from the current bid could raise the price, as it would change the scope of the contract.
Council President Jonathan Smith said that $800,000 had been budgeted for the painting.
“This is generational change. What you put up there could be there for 20 to 30 years,” Smith said.
Mackin cited recent supply chain issues that could affect a change in modifications to the current painting plan, which he said is also consistent with what many other communities are currently doing with water towers.
Councilman Barry VanHoozen suggested that the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau get a quote to have a different image painted on the tower.
Born agreed and suggested that it could be of Commodore Perry. Her vote against the motion was due to the 10% allowed for change orders, which could be as much as $43,872.
The tower will be taken out of service for 45 days, starting approximately on April 15, for the painting to take place.
Alice Godsey, director of public utilities, said that condensation on the tank, both from weather and temperature changes, leaves a narrow window of opportunity to properly apply the paint.
During that time the water will have to be emptied for interior coatings, Godsey said. Prior to the painting some rusted areas will also need maintenance and minor repairs.
She added that there will be a disruption in some services, and a delay would impact the summer watering season.