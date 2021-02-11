MAUMEE — On Feb. 22, the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin a three-month bridge closure of Fallen Timbers Lane over U.S. 24 for a bridge rehabilitation project.
The project had been scheduled to start Monday.
The rehabilitation includes bridge deck replacement, substructure rehabilitation, raising the vertical profile over Route 24, and all associated approach work.
While the Fallen Timbers Lane bridge over Route 24 will be closed for bridge replacement, the ramps will remain open.
Detours are southbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound Route 24 to Ohio 64 to eastbound Route 24 and northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound Route 24 to northbound Interstate 475/U.S. 23 to westbound Route 24.