Bowling Green native Jennifer Burns said she wrote children’s book “Autumn Song” because the time was right to create new memories during her favorite time of the year.
“Whether it be going to a local pumpkin patch or jumping into a freshly raked pile of leaves,” said Burns, “Autumn Song is the perfect book for children to get into the fall spirit.”
Burns says she was inspired by autumn because it is the season of new beginnings.
“I grew up surrounded by teachers and there was always an energy and excitement ahead of the new school year,” Burns said. “It is also a season of letting go, just like the trees let go of their leaves in preparation for something new.”
She said some inspiration comes from her family of educators.
She said her father, Dr. Eric Myers, is an instructor emeritus and adjunct professor at Bowling Green State University and worked 28 years for Bowling Green City Schools. Her mother, stepfather, husband and several other family members are also educators or retired from the field.
Burns said she also felt that the book’s publication came at an ideal time. After the long months of the pandemic, she hopes that reading the book, then celebrating fall-related activities will allow families to come together and cherish all that life has to give.
“The last 20 months have been a time of searching for purpose and meaning and being grateful for the little things. This book is about focusing on the simple things that really matter in life,” Burns said.
Burns said all five senses are incorporated in “Autumn Song,” aligning her poetry with colorful images to help children relate to the story.
“I hope parents read it with their children and talk about the beautiful illustrations in relation to their own fall experiences,” Burns said.
Burns grew up in the Midwest and relocated to the Southeast more than 20 years ago. She has worked in human resources her entire career. She says she has a passion for the life skills development of children and young adults and has volunteered with numerous organizations. She also teaches online for the University of California, Los Angeles.
Having enjoyed reading and writing from a young age, Burns said she’s thrilled to release her first children’s book about her favorite season.
She lives in North Carolina with her husband and their two daughters.
“Autumn Song” can be ordered on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and wherever books are sold.